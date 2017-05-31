BREAKING NEWS: 2 suspects at large after carjacking, officer-involved shooting in Arapahoe County (Full Story)

Report: Colorado Graduation Rate 7th Worst In Nation

May 31, 2017 9:45 AM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – A 2017 report says Colorado’s four-year high school graduation rate is the seventh worst in the nation.

The Gazette reported Tuesday that the eighth annual “Building A GradNation” report, which was made public May 3, states Colorado’s graduation rate in 2015 was 77.3 percent. The national average is 83.2 percent.

Colorado’s rate was 78.9 percent in 2016

The report analyzes data from all states through the class of 2015 and its numbers reflect students who complete high school within four years of entering as freshmen.

