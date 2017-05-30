WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4)– The world’s largest sports park will be built in Colorado.
Developers announced the construction of the Rocky Mountain Sports Park on Tuesday.
It will be built in Windsor. The quarter of a billion dollar project will include 65 sports fields, a 10,000 seat stadium and more than 200 acres of retail space.
“It will have restaurants, retail shops for the athletes, for the families who come into town and also for our wonderful community and surrounding areas,” said Weld County Commissioner Sean Conway.
The first phase of the park is scheduled to be completed next fall and all of it by spring 2019.