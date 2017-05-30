Charlie Blackmon Named NL Player Of The Week

May 30, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies, National League Player of the Week

DENVER (CBS4) – Charlie Blackmon just keeps raking.

The Rockies’ star outfielder has been named National League Player of the Week for the period ending May 28.

Blackmon hit .400 (12-for-30) with three home runs, 12 RBI, six runs scored, a double, a triple, and a stolen base over seven games.

It’s his fifth career NL Player of the Week award.

gettyimages 672027888 Charlie Blackmon Named NL Player Of The Week

Mark Reynolds #12 and Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies celebrate their win over the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on April 23, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Blackmon finished the week first in RBI in the National League, tied for eighth in stolen bases, and ninth in batting average.

Overall, he leads Major League Baseball in hits with 71, triples with 7, RBI with 46, and total bases with 146.

Blackmon is currently second overall in All-Star Game voting outfielders with 520,479 after the first balloting update. Bryce Harper leads all outfielders – and all vote-getters – with 900,079 votes.

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu was named the American League Player of the Week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch