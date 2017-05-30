Charlie Blackmon Named NL Player Of The Week

DENVER (CBS4) – Charlie Blackmon just keeps raking.
The Rockies’ star outfielder has been named National League Player of the Week for the period ending May 28.
Blackmon hit .400 (12-for-30) with three home runs, 12 RBI, six runs scored, a double, a triple, and a stolen base over seven games.
It’s his fifth career NL Player of the Week award.
Blackmon finished the week first in RBI in the National League, tied for eighth in stolen bases, and ninth in batting average.
Overall, he leads Major League Baseball in hits with 71, triples with 7, RBI with 46, and total bases with 146.
Blackmon is currently second overall in All-Star Game voting outfielders with 520,479 after the first balloting update. Bryce Harper leads all outfielders – and all vote-getters – with 900,079 votes.
Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu was named the American League Player of the Week.