Physicians Reunite With High-Risk Babies They Helped Deliver

DENVER (CBS4) – A special reunion took place on Sunday at the Denver Zoo. Several physicians from Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children reunited with people they helped deliver.

The doctors met with the children and their families. Some said they feel there’s a bond that forms when babies arrive that never goes away.

“It’s so phenomenal to see how well these kids are doing when we only knew them when they were in the intense care unit,” said Dr. Jan Kennaugh. “Some were critically ill, many of them needed surgeries. Many of them were with us for months — and then to see them thriving and happy and laughing and really enjoying this day with their families, it’s just a tremendous reward for everybody.”

More than 500 families were expected to take part in the reunion.