Creative Escape: Teens Get Away During Home Invasion

May 29, 2017 9:24 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two teenagers made a creative escape during a home break-in in Colorado Springs.

The teens ended up crawling out a window to get away from the thief at the home located southwest of Interstate 25 and West Uintah Street.

According to police, the teens heard someone break into their home around 2 a.m. Monday. They climbed through the back window of the home and called 911.

By the time officers got there, any potential suspect was long gone.

The teens told police they heard the thief rummaging through the home looking for valuables but it’s not clear if anything was taken.

Additional Information From The Colorado Springs Police Department

If anyone has information that may help solve the case, call police at 719-444-7000 or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

