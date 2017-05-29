Placard Mounted In Cemetery To Honor Unknown Veterans

May 29, 2017 5:24 PM
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broomfield American Legion Post 58 and the VFW joined forces to honor veterans in a cemetery that dates back to the late 1800s on Memorial Day.

It’s believed soldiers who served in the Civil War are buried in the Lakeview Cemetery but many of the markers are so aged and weathered it’s hard to know who they were.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“Over many, many years … the grave markers (many were wood) have aged, weathered or otherwise eroded away so we now have no solid information just who those veterans are or where the grave sites are located,” Dieter “Rick” Schneider from Broomfield American Legion Post 58 said in a statement.

On Monday the groups mounted a placard on a granite base to honor those unknown veterans and their families.

