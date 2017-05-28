Really Want To Know Teen Who Died In Tragic Crash? Just Read What She Wrote

May 28, 2017 1:14 PM
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Friends and family members say if you really want to know Rylie Guentensberger, just read what she wrote.

“Life is a beautiful thing,” Rylie said in a March Instagram post. “Make the best of each situation. Even the bad parts.”

Rylie wrote the post months before the April accident that forever changed her family’s life.

Rylie Guentensberger (credit: CBS)

“Just really wise words and kind words. (She’s) a really special young lady,” said family friend Marty Richardson.

Rylie died Friday, one month after being hit by a car that drove through RNK Running and Walking in Parker while she was shopping inside.

“I can’t even imagine. You go to the store to go get shoes and this happens,” Richardson said. “It could happen to anybody.”

Richardson is part of Dawg Nation Hockey Foundation, a nonprofit that helps adult hockey families in need.

Two weeks ago they threw a fundraiser and raised $60,000.

“It hits home with all of us,” Richardson said. “We have kids around that age. (We are) just heartbroken.”

As Rylie’s parents cope with the unexpected loss. They told CBS4 support from the community reminds them to be happy, just like Rylie would have wanted.

LINK: Dawg Nation Hockey Foundation

Statement From The Parker Police Department

The Parker Police Department is incredibly sad after learning of Rylie Guentensberger’s death yesterday. We pray for her mother, father, family and friends on this tragic day.

Through the investigation into the crash that led to Rylie’s death the Parker Police Department has determined that a medical condition was the cause of the crash. The investigation is still ongoing and we are unable to say at this time if charges will be filed against the driver.

