Bank Robbery Was Wearing A Strange Mask, Had A Gun

May 27, 2017 4:46 PM
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A masked robber held up a bank in Wheat Ridge on Friday.

Authorities released a surveillance picture from the Bank of the West at 44th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

(credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department)

The man had a gun.

“He is described as a white or Hispanic male. The suspect was wearing a grey hoodie and a face mask. After committing the robbery the suspect fled the scene eastbound in a light-colored van,” police said in statement.

(credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department)

Additional Information From The Wheat Ridge Police Department And The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to two thousand dollars ($2,000) by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).

