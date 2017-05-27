Bank Robbery Was Wearing A Strange Mask, Had A Gun

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A masked robber held up a bank in Wheat Ridge on Friday.
Authorities released a surveillance picture from the Bank of the West at 44th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.
The man had a gun.
“He is described as a white or Hispanic male. The suspect was wearing a grey hoodie and a face mask. After committing the robbery the suspect fled the scene eastbound in a light-colored van,” police said in statement.
Additional Information From The Wheat Ridge Police Department And The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force
If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to two thousand dollars ($2,000) by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).