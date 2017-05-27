Arrest Made In Suspected Abuse Death Of Rocky Ford Infant

May 27, 2017 12:00 PM
ROCKY FORD, Colo. (AP) – The boyfriend of a woman whose infant daughter died in the southern Colorado town of Rocky Ford has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death.

KKTV reports that 20-year-old Ryan Casias was being held in Otero County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Ryan Casias (credit: Rocky Ford Police)

One-year-old Jayleianna Rivas Trujillo was found unresponsive May 20 in a home shared by Casias and the baby’s mother, Maryah.

A coroner’s report found the baby died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Arrest documents say the baby had previously been removed from the home and placed in foster care because of suspected abuse.

It wasn’t immediately known if Casias had an attorney.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says its agents and Rocky Ford police are continuing an investigation.

