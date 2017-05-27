Residents Put In Gas Detectors From Anadarko Following Deadly Explosion

May 27, 2017 6:02 PM
Filed Under: Anadarko, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Firestone, Jesse Bezdek, Oak Meadows, Oak Meadows Owners Association

By Melissa Garcia

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents of the Oak Meadows neighborhood in Firestone are putting in alarms that detect explosive gases.

The alarms are designed to detect gas leaks like the one that leveled a home there on April 17. A cut flow line from an old oil and gas well is behind the explosion that killed two people.

firestone detectors pk789g Residents Put In Gas Detectors From Anadarko Following Deadly Explosion

(credit: CBS)

firestone detectors pkg Residents Put In Gas Detectors From Anadarko Following Deadly Explosion

(credit: CBS)

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, the oil facility operator, purchased close to 800 gas and CO2 detectors for every home in the community.

RELATED: Company Pays For Explosive Gas Detectors Following Another Death

Three-year-old Addy and her mom Ashely Mauch were among hundreds of Oak Meadows homeowners picking up sensors Saturday from the HOA.

“Rather be safe than sorry,” Mauch said.

Many Firestone residents were rightfully still shaken more than a month after the deadly blast that shook the ground for blocks in every direction.

firestone house explosion 10pkg frame 205 Residents Put In Gas Detectors From Anadarko Following Deadly Explosion

(credit: CBS)

“I’m hoping that people’s minds start getting put at ease a little bit,” said Jesse Bezdek, President of the Oak Meadows Owners Association. “It’s going to be a long road.”

Bezdek said Anadarko bought the detectors at the board’s request. There are two for every house; one for basements where dense gases like propane can accumulate, and another for upper levels where lighter gases like methane may rise.

“And the reason we did this, is we thought these wells would be turned back on in the future,” Bezdek explained. “So at least, (if) these wells are turned on in two years, you at least have sensors that if you had this issue, you’ve got a fix for it.”

firestone detectors pkg Residents Put In Gas Detectors From Anadarko Following Deadly Explosion

(credit: CBS)

In a meeting with homeowners Wednesday, Anadarko announced that it will shut down the community’s remaining wells permanently.

Residents like Mauch felt grateful for that decision.

“There (are) a lot of kids here that are playing. So they decided to do that out of the kindness of their hearts … great,” Mauch said.

The HOA will hold a second pick-up window next week for any residents who were unable to get their detectors on Saturday.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch