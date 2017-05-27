Residents Put In Gas Detectors From Anadarko Following Deadly Explosion

By Melissa Garcia

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents of the Oak Meadows neighborhood in Firestone are putting in alarms that detect explosive gases.

The alarms are designed to detect gas leaks like the one that leveled a home there on April 17. A cut flow line from an old oil and gas well is behind the explosion that killed two people.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, the oil facility operator, purchased close to 800 gas and CO2 detectors for every home in the community.

RELATED: Company Pays For Explosive Gas Detectors Following Another Death

Three-year-old Addy and her mom Ashely Mauch were among hundreds of Oak Meadows homeowners picking up sensors Saturday from the HOA.

“Rather be safe than sorry,” Mauch said.

Many Firestone residents were rightfully still shaken more than a month after the deadly blast that shook the ground for blocks in every direction.

“I’m hoping that people’s minds start getting put at ease a little bit,” said Jesse Bezdek, President of the Oak Meadows Owners Association. “It’s going to be a long road.”

Bezdek said Anadarko bought the detectors at the board’s request. There are two for every house; one for basements where dense gases like propane can accumulate, and another for upper levels where lighter gases like methane may rise.

“And the reason we did this, is we thought these wells would be turned back on in the future,” Bezdek explained. “So at least, (if) these wells are turned on in two years, you at least have sensors that if you had this issue, you’ve got a fix for it.”

In a meeting with homeowners Wednesday, Anadarko announced that it will shut down the community’s remaining wells permanently.

Residents like Mauch felt grateful for that decision.

“There (are) a lot of kids here that are playing. So they decided to do that out of the kindness of their hearts … great,” Mauch said.

The HOA will hold a second pick-up window next week for any residents who were unable to get their detectors on Saturday.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.