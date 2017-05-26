Uber Driver’s Car Falls Into Sinkhole

May 26, 2017 7:06 AM
Filed Under: Denver Water, Sinkhole, Uber, Water Main Break

DENVER (CBS4) – Crews are working on fixing a big sinkhole that opened in a Denver street after an Uber driver plunged right into it early Friday morning.

sinkhole 1 Uber Drivers Car Falls Into Sinkhole

sinkhole 2 Uber Drivers Car Falls Into Sinkhole (credit: CBS)

It started as a broken water main at 13th and Tennyson Street. The driver told CBS4 he was dropping someone off in the area and couldn’t see the hole.

“I had no clue it was there at all,” he said. “It was just kind of a shocker for me, it was an unexplainable, just a crazy night tonight.”

sinkhole 3 Uber Drivers Car Falls Into Sinkhole

(credit: CBS)

Crews turned off water service for approximately 12 homes. That service should be restored by 8 a.m.

The broken pipe was installed in 1950. Crews believe old age is likely one factor of the break.

