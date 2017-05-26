CO Homeowner: ‘Apparently I Get Nothing For The People Who Stayed In My Condo’

KEYSTONE, Colo (CBS4) – Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer vacation season. Hundreds of thousands of people will vacation in rental properties this summer, many of them found on online listing sites.

Bob Scott has been locked in an email battle with VRBO.com for several months. He’s trying to get paid for a rental he brokered during spring break.

“They stayed, gave me a review, five stars, and they liked the place. And everything seemed fine,” Scott told CBS4.

Scott’s account was credited $2,553.01 after a couple rented out his condominium in Keystone for 10 days.

“It was great. I told my wife, I said, ‘Hey, we got paid.’ And we were very excited about it,” Scott recounted.

The renters were charged twice for the trip, and disputed the double billing. VRBO ended up recapturing Scott’s $2,500 for the refund.

“If they paid twice, VRBO should have given back one of the payments and let me keep the other one,” Scott said.

VRBO is part of the HomeAway family of online rental websites. The website says they have 1.2 million rental listings in 190 countries. The website also has dozens of testimonials from homeowners who are happy with the service; but, there are also hundreds of complaints online from unhappy homeowners.

CBS4 contacted HomeAway for comment. As a result of that contact, HomeAway said it was reaching out to Bob Scott to reach a resolution.

Scott is frustrated, and wants other homeowners to know there is some risk to online rentals.

“Apparently, I get nothing for the people who stayed in my condo for 10 days,” Scott said.