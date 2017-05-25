Watch: Trump Pushes Aside Another World Leader

May 25, 2017 6:21 PM

BRUSSELS, Belgium (CBS4) – While he walked with NATO leaders during a visit to the organization’s headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, President Donald Trump seemed to push aside another world leader.

Trump can be seen shoving Dusko Markovic, the prime minister of Montenegro, as he made his way to the front of the group of leaders.

 

The president is at NATO headquarters for a summit with his fellow heads of state. It’s his first alongside the 27 other members of the military alliance.
Trump’s visit was highly anticipated after repeated criticisms of the alliance during his candidacy.
