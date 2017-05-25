2 Major Outdoor Trade Shows To Merge For Denver Expo

DENVER (AP) — Two major outdoor recreation trade shows are merging for one big expo to be held in Denver.

SIA Snow Show at the at the Colorado Convention Center (file photo credit: Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Emerald Expositions, which produces the Outdoor Retailer trade show that’s leaving Salt Lake City after two decades over political differences, announced Wednesday night it has acquired the SnowSports Industries America Snow Show that is held each winter in Denver.

Emerald said in a news release that the first combined expo is expected to be January in Denver.

The company did not reveal the cost of the acquisition.

The news means this July’s Outdoor Retailer show in Salt Lake City could be the final one. The show decided in February to leave Utah for a new long-term home due Republican state leaders’ opposition to the new Bears Ears National Monument.

The show was under contract to host two shows in 2018 in Utah.

By BRADY McCOMBS, Associated Press

