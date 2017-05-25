Highest Number Of Travelers Hit Roads Since Memorial Day 2005

DENVER (CBS4)– More people will road trip through the Centennial State this holiday weekend then they have in a decade.
AAA Colorado reports this weekend, the unofficial kickoff to Summer, will see a more than three percent uptick over last year. Of all those hitting the roads, 88 percent are taking a road trip.
Peak travel is expected Saturday morning, but traffic was already building along the Interstate 70 corridor Thursday evening as high country campers started the weekend early.
Last year, snow was falling in Colorado but so far, the weather appears to be cooperating with this year’s holiday plans.
“Big numbers and it’s not only folks in state but people traveling through to places like Las Vegas,” AAA Colorado’s Skyler McKinley told CBS4. “It’s going to be a record year.”
Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.