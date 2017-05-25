Colorado Schools To Participate In Spaceport Rocket Launch

May 25, 2017 9:39 AM
UPHAM, N.M. (AP) — More than a dozen payloads from public schools and other educational organizations around Colorado will be aboard one of the rockets to be launched from Spaceport America during a competition next month.

The schools are teaming up with United Launch Alliance and Ball Aerospace for the June 24 launch at the spaceport in southern New Mexico.

Their projects will be launched on a 53-foot-tall, high-power sport rocket dubbed “Future Heavy.”

Spaceport officials say the annual competition is open to student rocketry teams from across the country and around the world. This year’s competition is expected to be the largest with more than 110 teams from 11 different countries.

Various types of rockets will be launched, with some aiming for altitudes of 30,000 feet.

