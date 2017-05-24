Denver-Based Frontier Airlines Arrives In Rhode Island

May 24, 2017 3:01 PM
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A new low-cost domestic airline has landed at Rhode Island’s main airport.

The Rhode Island Airport Corp., which operates T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, announced Wednesday that Denver-based Frontier Airlines will start offering flights to Denver and Orlando, Florida, starting in August.

(credit: Frontier Airlines)

Frontier charges low fares but relatively more in fees than many larger airlines.

Other domestic airlines that already serve the airport include American, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest and United. The airport has also been expanding its international flights.

Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle this year announced year-round routes to Europe from Rhode Island and is opening a flight crew base at the airport, located just south of Providence.

Newsday reports that Frontier is also announcing a new route from Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York to Orlando.

