Clown Makeup Still Visible In Murder Suspect’s Mug Shot

May 24, 2017 10:53 AM
DENVER (CBS4)– The man police believe stabbed a man to death on the corner of 11th and Broadway in Denver early Tuesday morning still had remnants of makeup on his face in his mug shot.

Police arrested Christian Gulzow, 36, for investigation of first-degree murder.

gulzow christian Clown Makeup Still Visible In Murder Suspects Mug Shot

Christian Gulzow (credit: Denver Police)

Witnesses told investigators he was wearing white clown makeup and what was described as “claw gloves,” gloves with blades at the base of each finger.

Witnesses estimated the blades were 2-to-3 inches long when a fight broke out at the gas station located at 10th and Broadway and then moved to 11th and Broadway near Torchy’s Tacos.

11th and broadway death vo frame 313 Clown Makeup Still Visible In Murder Suspects Mug Shot

(credit: CBS)

The man, described as a well-known transient in the neighborhood and later identified as Brian Lucero, 29, was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later.

11th and broadway death vo frame 0 Clown Makeup Still Visible In Murder Suspects Mug Shot

(credit: CBS)

Witnesses said the suspect, Gulzow, took off on a scooter. Officers located a bloody knife in the bushes in the 900 block of Galapago. The suspect was located at West Alameda Avenue and Lipan Street, covered in blood.

Gulzow apparently told police Lucero stole his scooter.

