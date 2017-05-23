Waterton Canyon To Be Closed The 1st Week In June

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Waterton Canyon will be closed to the public the first week in June for Denver Water’s annual dust mitigation project.
During the project, from June 5 to June 9, neither the parking lot at the canyon’s entrance nor the canyon will be accessible.
Waterton Canyon will reopen at 7 a.m. on June 10.
“Waterton Canyon is an extremely popular recreation destination, and we recognize that the five-day closure is an inconvenience,” said Brandon Ransom, manager of recreation for Denver Water, in a statement. “By taking the time to reduce the dust early in the season, however, we’ll provide a better experience for hikers, bikers and runners throughout the rest of the summer.”
Hikers and bikers on the Colorado Trail should seek alternative access points, which can be found at www.coloradotrail.org/waterton.