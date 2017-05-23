Colorado Venues Enhance Security Following Ariana Grande Concert Bombing

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver have issued a statement saying the department is working with concert venues to enhance security. It’s asking concert-goers to use their eyes and ears and report anything suspicious to authorities — both inside and outside of venues.

As Red Rocks Amphitheatre prepares for another concert, the images from the tragedy a day earlier in Manchester, England, cannot seem far away.

Hunter Stevens, who works VIP events at concerts, has normally viewed the music events as a place for fun.

“To now have to start thinking, ‘I have to protect myself. What if something could happen?’ It’s definitely scary,” Stevens said.

The target of the Manchester attack was an Ariana Grande concert attended by young people. CBS4’s Rick Sallinger asked Nader Hashemi, the director of University of Denver’s Center for Middle East studies, why?

“It gets the media attention. She starts tweeting about it, so you get the propaganda value out of attacking this target as opposed to if you go just to some public park in Manchester,” Hashemi replied.

He sees the message from ISIS as — it’s still alive, despite loss of territory on the ground.

The attacker in England has been identified as a British Muslim man.

In Denver, Iman Jodeh of the Colorado Muslim Society says such acts can bring a backlash

“I think there is always a worry of that, but to be honest with you, in Colorado we have been so blessed to have such a supportive community and neighborhood,” Jodeh said.

She expressed her sorrow at the attack and pointed out there are well over a billion Muslims who believe in peace and forgiveness.

Security screening at music events has become common, but is no guarantee of safety.

Beginning her job at a Chris Stapleton concert, Stevens reflected, “As more and more things have started to happen at concerts it definitely becomes a concern.”

Statement From The Denver Police Department

The Denver Police Department is aware of and saddened by the Manchester, England bombing and sends condolences to all those affected by this tragedy.

The Denver Police Department takes situations of this nature seriously and is working closely with major venues within Denver’s jurisdiction to enhance their security. DPD is constantly monitoring for threats and working with law enforcement partners to assure venues remain safe. Eventgoers are asked to be additional eyes and ears and report suspicious activity or items.

