May 8 Hail Storm Breaks Records At $1.4 Billion In Damage

May 23, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Hail Damage, Hail Storm, Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association, Sports Authority Field at Mile High

DENVER (CBS4)– The hail storm that hit Colorado on May 8 is on track to be the most expensive in the history of the state.

According to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association, the preliminary losses from the storm are estimated at $1.4 billion.

csp golden windshields 3 via sgt mullins May 8 Hail Storm Breaks Records At $1.4 Billion In Damage

Hail in Golden (credit: CSP Sgt. Mullins)

That passes the previous record-setting storm of June 20, 2009 that cost $845.5 million and the July 11, 1990 storm that cost $1.1 billion, both adjusted for inflation to compare to today’s dollars.

broken windshield golden must credit john sheesley May 8 Hail Storm Breaks Records At $1.4 Billion In Damage

Broken windshield from hail in Golden (credit: John Sheesley)

During that storm, golf ball and baseball sized hail damaged homes, cars and businesses.

wheat ridge hail via ahstorey May 8 Hail Storm Breaks Records At $1.4 Billion In Damage

Hail in Wheat Ridge (credit: AHStorey)

The largest hail pelted areas west of the Denver metro area including Lakewood, Wheat Ridge and Golden.

colorado mills closure 7pkg t890ransfer May 8 Hail Storm Breaks Records At $1.4 Billion In Damage

(credit: CBS)

Most of the Colorado Mills mall will remain closed until the holiday shopping season begins in November because of hail damage.

laradon damage 5 May 8 Hail Storm Breaks Records At $1.4 Billion In Damage

The Laradon School was damaged by a hail storm (credit: CBS)

“The enormous size of the hail hitting densely populated areas of the Denver-Metro during rush hour has contributed to the magnitude of damage caused by this storm,” says Carole Walker, Executive Director of the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association said in a statement. “Add to that Colorado’s population boom, escalating costs to repair high-tech cars and more expensive homes, the insurance price tag on our hailstorms can be expected to continue to rise.”

colorado mills closure 7pkg tran678sfer May 8 Hail Storm Breaks Records At $1.4 Billion In Damage

(credit: CBS)

img 0044 May 8 Hail Storm Breaks Records At $1.4 Billion In Damage

Hail left holes in a car parked at the Colorado Mills (credit: CBS)

