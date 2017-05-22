COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

‘Confirmed Fatalities’ At Explosion At Manchester Arena

May 22, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, England, Manchester, Manchester Arena, Manchester Explosion

MANCHESTER, UK (CBS4) – Police confirm there are “a number of confirmed fatalities” after an explosion at the Manchester Arena.

In a tweet, the department said several others are also injured.

CBS News reports that Ariana Grande was performing at the arena, when, as one Twitter user posted, “explosions” were heard from inside the arena.

There were an estimated 20,000 people inside the arena for the show. It is unknown exactly how many are dead or injured at this time.

Police are asking for people to stay away from the arena.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch