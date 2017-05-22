‘Confirmed Fatalities’ At Explosion At Manchester Arena

MANCHESTER, UK (CBS4) – Police confirm there are “a number of confirmed fatalities” after an explosion at the Manchester Arena.
In a tweet, the department said several others are also injured.
CBS News reports that Ariana Grande was performing at the arena, when, as one Twitter user posted, “explosions” were heard from inside the arena.
There were an estimated 20,000 people inside the arena for the show. It is unknown exactly how many are dead or injured at this time.
Police are asking for people to stay away from the arena.