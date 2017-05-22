COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Construction Workers Rally For Better Wages

May 22, 2017 1:49 PM
Filed Under: Constructing Colorado, Fair Wages, Local Labor 720

DENVER (CBS4)– Construction unions are pushing for fair wages ahead of massive projects that are slated to begin across Colorado.

The group behind Monday morning’s rally is Constructing Colorado. Their message is to hire local and offer fair wages.

(credit: CBS)

Members of the labor union Local 720 say they want their wages and benefits to reflect the booming construction industry.

Part of their goal is to hire local and to help train workers to become certified.

The Denver City Council is considering a local hiring policy for the National Western Center Project, a more than $1 billion project to give the National Western Complex and Coliseum a massive makeover.

(credit: CBS)

“We’re hoping that it’s an opportunity to bring union and non-union workers to the table and have a serious conversation about how we can work together,” said Local Labor 720 business manager Anthony Trujillo.

With partnerships and apprenticeships already in the works, Local 720 believes it will have no problem getting its fair share of the projects in the Denver metro area.

(credit: CBS)

