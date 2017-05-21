Future Engineers Show Off Their Science Skills

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Future engineers showed off their science skills on Saturday. It was all part of the Junior Solar Sprint and Lithium-Ion Battery Car competition.
The event was held at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden.
The competitions challenge students to use scientific know-how to design and build their cars. They get a solar panel and a battery and they have to do the rest. They also learn they can make a difference.
“Some of these students have done this now for years and they’re so impressive,” said Linda Lung, workforce development coordinator. “We’ve actually been able to go in and look at some of these students that have done it over the last 27 years, and some of them are actually working at NREL.”
Nearly 200 students from across Colorado participated.