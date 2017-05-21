Future Engineers Show Off Their Science Skills

May 21, 2017 4:09 PM
Filed Under: Golden, Linda Lung, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, NREL, unior Solar Sprint and Lithium-Ion Battery Car Competition

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Future engineers showed off their science skills on Saturday. It was all part of the Junior Solar Sprint and Lithium-Ion Battery Car competition.

The event was held at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden.

solar sprint transfer Future Engineers Show Off Their Science Skills

The competitions challenge students to use scientific know-how to design and build their cars. They get a solar panel and a battery and they have to do the rest. They also learn they can make a difference.

solar sprint transfe567r Future Engineers Show Off Their Science Skills

“Some of these students have done this now for years and they’re so impressive,” said Linda Lung, workforce development coordinator. “We’ve actually been able to go in and look at some of these students that have done it over the last 27 years, and some of them are actually working at NREL.”

solar sprint transf789er Future Engineers Show Off Their Science Skills

Nearly 200 students from across Colorado participated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch