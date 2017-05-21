Latest Forecast: Showers And Thunderstorms

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is caught between high pressure moving in over the southwest and the big snow-producing storm of last week which is lumbering across the mid-west. This will keep a northwest flow over the central Rockies there is a small disturbance in that flow that will bring added moisture of the region on Sunday. This should be enough moisture for some early light rain and high elevation snow for some of the mountains of the state. By afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop over the eastern plains and may continue late into the evening.

This pattern will hang in there for Monday as well. With showers and thunderstorms developing again for the afternoon in Denver and the eastern plains. Tuesday will have a few isolated storms but, will be drier as a warming trend gets set to take over on Wednesday and Thursday with the return of the seventies by mid-week.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years!