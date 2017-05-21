Man Shot To Death In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Colorado Springs police say a man has been shot to death in a residential area.
Police say they responded to a call around 7 p.m. Saturday and found the victim inside a home. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police said there is no threat to the community, and they are interviewing a person of interest. Officers are also working to establish the circumstances of the shooting.
The name of the victim was not immediately released.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)