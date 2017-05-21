Man Shot To Death In Colorado Springs

Rockies Can't Hold Lead, Fall To Reds 12-8 Scott Schebler's homer completed Cincinnati's comeback from a five-run deficit on Saturday, and the Reds ended a seven-game losing streak - their longest in a year - with a 12-8 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

DU Pioneers Destroy Notre Dame To Advance To Lacrosse Final FourThe last four times the University of Denver lacrosse team has played Notre Dame the Pioneers won the final shot of the game either in overtime or at the buzzer. That was not the case on Saturday.