Man Shot To Death In Colorado Springs

May 21, 2017 10:03 AM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Colorado Springs police say a man has been shot to death in a residential area.

Police say they responded to a call around 7 p.m. Saturday and found the victim inside a home. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said there is no threat to the community, and they are interviewing a person of interest. Officers are also working to establish the circumstances of the shooting.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

