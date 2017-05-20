Denver Arts Festival Offers Wide Range Of Art, Prices

May 20, 2017 7:32 AM
Denver Arts Festival features 140 artists as well as music and a “Make and Take” painting station. CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the Festival, which  runs Saturday, May 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, May 28th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Conservatory Green in Stapleton. For more information go to denverartsfestival.com.

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Arts Festival features 140 artists of all mediums with prices ranging from $100 to tens of thousands of dollars. This year, festival organizers have added live musical performances and a “Make and Take” painting station.

LINK: Denver Arts Festival 2017 Artist List

Some of Colorado’s and the nation’s most prominent artists will have booths at the Festival. Of the 140 artists, 65-percent of them come from Colorado. All mediums will be represented including photography, sculpture, glass, furniture, and mixed media.

On Saturday, May 27th, Dotsero will perform, and Wendy Woo will play on Sunday, May 28th.

Gallery On The Go, Inc. will be running a painting station where kids of all ages can paint a canvas tile to take home with them.

The festival will be held at Stapleton’s Conservatory Green in the North Stapleton neighborhoods (8304 East 49th Place).

