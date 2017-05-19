2nd Man Sentenced In Taxi Driver Murder

DENVER (CBS4)– The second man convicted in the murder of a taxi driver was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday.
Darren Bloomquist was driving a taxi on Sept. 5, 2015 after receiving a call to 20000 East Mitchell Place in Green Valley Ranch when he was shot and killed in an apparent robbery.
Nicholas McKinney pleaded guilty in March to robbery and menacing. He was 17 years old at the time and charged as an adult.
The charges allege that Dasean Perry and McKinney were participating in an attempt to rob Bloomquist, 49, when he was shot and killed.
Perry is serving a 48 year sentence in prison.