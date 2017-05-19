Teen Accused Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend Found Fit For Trial

May 19, 2017 2:29 PM
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A teen accused killing his ex-girlfriend has been found fit to stand trial.

Ashley Doolittle was just 18 years old when she was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend, Tanner Flores, 19. He allegedly drove her body across the state.

tanner flores3 Teen Accused Of Killing Ex Girlfriend Found Fit For Trial

Tanner Flores (credit: Larimer County)

Although he admitted to police to shooting and killing Ashley, he pleaded not guilty to the crime in court.

ashley doolittle 1 Teen Accused Of Killing Ex Girlfriend Found Fit For Trial

Ashley Doolittle (credit: CBS)

Flores’ attorneys are expected to introduce evidence about his mental state when his trial begins in September.

The Ashley Doolittle Foundation, focused on helping teenagers and their parents to prevent teen dating violence, is having its official launch gala later this month and a rodeo next month.

Ashley Doolittle Gala is May 26 with appetizers, cash bar, dinner and dancing along with a silent auction. The rodeo is June 10 & 11.

