Couple Doesn’t Let A Foot Of Snow Put Damper On Their Big Day

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – What was expected to be a pretty, late spring wedding next to Evergreen Lake on Thursday wound up being a scene out of a winter wonderland.
Evergreen was one of many areas in Colorado that was hit hard with heavy, wet snow this week, and the couple –who had planned the outdoor wedding with multiple out-of-state guests — had to make alternative plans for their big day.
The ceremony got moved indoors to the Evergreen Lake House, and everything reportedly went well for the two women who got married.
“(The snow) kind of gives you a bad hair day,” joked the mother of one of the brides to CBS4.
As of Friday morning, Evergreen has gotten 14 inches of snow with this powerful spring storm.