2nd Murder Suspect Arrested After Body Found

May 19, 2017 8:20 PM
Filed Under: JeffCo Sheriff, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Addison Stewart, West Maplewood Drive

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities have arrested both men wanted in connection with a murder in Jefferson County.

Neighbors on West Maplewood Drive found the body of Samuel Addison Stewart, known to family and friends as Addison, inside his Ford Explorer on May 1.

samuel stewart mug 2nd Murder Suspect Arrested After Body Found

Samuel Stewart (credit: Jefferson County)

Stewart had been shot to death. Investigators say it was not a random killing.

jordan lemarinel arrested jeffco death investigation from jcso 2nd Murder Suspect Arrested After Body Found

Jordan Lemarinel (credit: Jefferson County)

Deputies in Jefferson County arrested Jodan Lamarinel, 27, on a first-degree murder charge a few days later.

kenneth crise sought jeffco death investigation from jcso 2nd Murder Suspect Arrested After Body Found

Kenneth Crise (credit: Jefferson County)

Authorities arrested the second suspect in Stewart’s murder, Kenneth Crise, 55, on Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch