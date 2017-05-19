2nd Murder Suspect Arrested After Body Found

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities have arrested both men wanted in connection with a murder in Jefferson County.
Neighbors on West Maplewood Drive found the body of Samuel Addison Stewart, known to family and friends as Addison, inside his Ford Explorer on May 1.
Stewart had been shot to death. Investigators say it was not a random killing.
Deputies in Jefferson County arrested Jodan Lamarinel, 27, on a first-degree murder charge a few days later.
Authorities arrested the second suspect in Stewart’s murder, Kenneth Crise, 55, on Thursday.