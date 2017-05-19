MAY STORM: Storm Still Producing Snow In Some Areas ... Traffic | School Closings | Watch Latest Forecast

Watch: Amazing Video Shows Clouds Rolling In Grand Canyon

May 19, 2017 7:40 AM
Filed Under: Arizona, Grand Canyon National Park, National Parks

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (CBS4) – Clouds like ocean waves lapped along the shores of the Grand Canyon, and it was caught on camera.

Grand Canyon NPS shared the video on Twitter.

The phenomenon is called a full cloud inversion and it takes place when cold air from below meets warmer air from above.

According to recent weather reports, the average temperature during the day has been 69 degrees Fahrenheit, dropping to 30 at night.

The Department of the Interior says this rare meteorological event only occurs once every few years.

