Drop Off Your Broken Branches, Tree Limbs

May 19, 2017 6:03 PM
Filed Under: Broken Branches, Downed Trees

DENVER (CBS4)– There are several locations along the Front Range to drop off your downed trees and broken branches.

DENVER:
Great Denver Cleanup, Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

storm 1 Drop Off Your Broken Branches, Tree Limbs

(credit: CBS)

FORT COLLINS:

In response to heavy, wet, spring snow that caused tree damage throughout Fort Collins, the City will set up two residential drop-off sites where residents can deliver tree limbs and debris at no charge (no contractors please). Traditionally, removing damaged branches is the responsibility of the property owner or tenant; however, due to the increased damage, the City is using emergency reserve funds to provide the residential drop-off sites.

From May 22 through June 4, residents can bring downed branches to:

• The City Streets Facility, 625 Ninth Street, (open access 7 days a week) or
• The Hoffman Mill, 1300 Hoffman Mill Rd. (7 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Mon. – Fri.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch