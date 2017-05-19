Drop Off Your Broken Branches, Tree Limbs

DENVER (CBS4)– There are several locations along the Front Range to drop off your downed trees and broken branches.
DENVER:
Great Denver Cleanup, Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FORT COLLINS:
In response to heavy, wet, spring snow that caused tree damage throughout Fort Collins, the City will set up two residential drop-off sites where residents can deliver tree limbs and debris at no charge (no contractors please). Traditionally, removing damaged branches is the responsibility of the property owner or tenant; however, due to the increased damage, the City is using emergency reserve funds to provide the residential drop-off sites.
From May 22 through June 4, residents can bring downed branches to:
• The City Streets Facility, 625 Ninth Street, (open access 7 days a week) or
• The Hoffman Mill, 1300 Hoffman Mill Rd. (7 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Mon. – Fri.)