The Blue Trees Project Hosts Family Day

By Libby Smith

The Blue Trees Family Day is Sunday, May 21st from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Skyline Park in Downtown Denver. CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the installation, The Blue Trees.

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Metro Area children get the chance to color trees blue, while learning the importance of trees. The Denver Theatre District, along with outdoor artist Konstantin Dimopoulos, are holding a Family Day among the blue trees in Downtown Denver.

There will be 200 kid-sized trees available for dying, as well as, other interactive programming about the devastation of global deforestation.

Dimopoulos has been in Denver for the last 6-weeks directing the Blue Trees installation. Volunteers colored more than 150 trees in the Denver Theatre District. There have been meditation sessions, and music concerts among the trees. He’s also done school visits, with the hope of educating young people about the importance of trees in our day-to-day existence.

“It becomes this magical…almost…the Lorax concept of ‘I speak for the trees. I speak for the trees because they have no tongues,’” Dimopoulos told CBS4 at the start of the installation.

