Denver Zoo Welcomes New Baby Lemur, Penny

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo announced the birth of a new red ruffed lemur Thursday.
Penny was born Tuesday afternoon, April 25, to mother Sixpence and father Mego.
“Until this week, Penny had been spending time behind the scenes bonding with her mother,” the zoo said in a statement. “Zookeepers say Penny is doing well and visitors can see her now at the Zoo’s Emerald Forest building.”
Penny is the second birth for both parents. Sort of. The pair welcomed quadruplets in 2011.
While the number of red ruffed lemurs in the wild is not known, they are believed to be dwindling due to habitat destruction, so they are considered an endangered species.