RTD Launches ‘MyRide’ Smartcard Service For An Easier Way To Ride

DENVER (CBS4) – Tired of buying tickets or fumbling for cash every time you ride RTD? Now a new program is launching where you won’t have to deal with tickets.

It’s called MyRide. Users can just load money on a smartcard and then tap it on the validator to pay the fare, and off you go.

The pilot MyRide program’s been underway for months, but starting May 24 everyone can get a card.

Load up to $200 on the card at a time and use it for the daily commute, occasional rides on bus or rail, and even trips to the airport. Tap the smartcard on the validator on the bus, or a kiosk near the train and go.

Riders get a 25-cent discount on each ride. Each ride includes paperless transfers for up to three hours of travel. Buy the cards at RTD sales outlets in Denver, Boulder, or at Denver International Airport.

MyRide is valid on all regular bus, rail, Call-n-Ride and SkyRide routes. But it’s not valid on Access-a-Ride, and RTD special services routes like BroncosRide, RockiesRide, RunRide and SeniorRide.

So far, monthly and day passes are not yet available with the MyRide program.

Go online to manage your account … add more value, get more cards and view transaction history.

Register your card and if you lose it, RTD can replace it and transfer the remaining balance to the new card.

Additional Resources

Get more information from RTD’s website.