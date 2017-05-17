Public Comment Period Ends On ‘Interior Garden’ Art At DIA

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday marked the last day for public input into a large and now controversial piece of art at Denver International Airport.
“Interior Garden” by Michael Singer is located in the middle of the Concourse C.
Airport managers are working to remove the garden, arguing the maintenance costs are too high. They say it has cost $800,000 since it was installed and will cost even more to continue to maintain.
“This piece has been particularly problematic and it’s reached a point where it’s both dangerous for people traveling and very cost prohibitive for a maintenance schedule,” said Heath Montgomery, a spokesman for the airport, in an interview with CBS4 earlier this month.
The final decision on the airport’s request will be made by Kent Rice, the Executive Director of Denver Arts and Venues.