GRASSLANDS LIVE: Join us on a field trip to see this amazing landscape. (Watch Live)

Public Comment Period Ends On ‘Interior Garden’ Art At DIA

May 17, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Denver Arts And Venues, Denver International Airport, Interior Garden, Michael Singer

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday marked the last day for public input into a large and now controversial piece of art at Denver International Airport.

airport gardens 10pkg transfer Public Comment Period Ends On Interior Garden Art At DIA

(credit: CBS)

“Interior Garden” by Michael Singer is located in the middle of the Concourse C.

Airport managers are working to remove the garden, arguing the maintenance costs are too high. They say it has cost $800,000 since it was installed and will cost even more to continue to maintain.

“This piece has been particularly problematic and it’s reached a point where it’s both dangerous for people traveling and very cost prohibitive for a maintenance schedule,” said Heath Montgomery, a spokesman for the airport, in an interview with CBS4 earlier this month.

PHOTO GALLERY: Art At Denver International Airport

The final decision on the airport’s request will be made by Kent Rice, the Executive Director of Denver Arts and Venues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch