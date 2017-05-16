Town Retires Gas Explosion Victim’s Softball Jersey

May 16, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: Firestone, Firestone Explosion, Mark Martinez, Weld County

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been nearly a month since the blast that leveled the Martinez family home in Firestone, killing Mark Martinez and his brother-in-law and injuring two others.

house explosion 5 Town Retires Gas Explosion Victims Softball Jersey

Mark and Erin Martinez (credit: CBS)

Martinez’s daughter was surrounded by family and friends on Monday at the Firestone Sports Complex as her dad’s jersey was retired by the town’s softball league.

36 Town Retires Gas Explosion Victims Softball Jersey

Mark Martinez’s daughter (credit: CBS)

Victor Carbajal, who coaches the girl on her softball team, said the community wanted to honored Mark’s love of his hometown.

“It was nice to see the town come together and everybody come out,” Carbajal said. “He was a big part of it. … We saw him every day. He worked for the town, so you’d see him around about the town and he was always waving (and saying) ‘What’s up?'”

mark martinez1 Town Retires Gas Explosion Victims Softball Jersey

Mark Martinez (credit: Carbon Valley Parks & Recreation District)

Martinez was a volunteer youth softball coach and a strong contributor to the annual Carbon Valley Parks and Recreation District community softball tournament.

mark martinez Town Retires Gas Explosion Victims Softball Jersey

Mark Martinez (credit: Carbon Valley Parks & Recreation District)

All youth teams in the league will be wearing patches on their jerseys this season to honor Martinez.

136 Town Retires Gas Explosion Victims Softball Jersey

(credit: CBS)

His wife Erin was seriously hurt in the April 17 explosion, which happened after underground gas leaked into the home. Her family shared good news about her condition, saying she made it through surgery Monday, that she’s coping and that she is fighting hard to survive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch