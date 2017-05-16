Neighboring Family Files Lawsuit After Fatal Gas Explosion

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – A family has filed the first lawsuit over a gas explosion that killed two people and seriously injured another in a home in Firestone.
The lawsuit was filed on Monday by Jeffrey and Karla Baum. The homeowners have three children and are seeking damages from builders, developers as well as the natural gas producers and controllers of the well. That includes Andarko, the company that owns the well, as well as Noble Energy which owned the well before Andarko.
The family says those companies failed to make sure the well was safe after it was abandoned.
Since the explosion, they say they have suffered mental anguish, severe anxiety, post traumatic stress and damages to personal and real estate property.