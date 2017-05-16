Neighboring Family Files Lawsuit After Fatal Gas Explosion

May 16, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: Andarko, Firestone, Firestone Explosion, Jeffrey Baum, Karla Baum, Noble Energy, Weld County

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – A family has filed the first lawsuit over a gas explosion that killed two people and seriously injured another in a home in Firestone.

firestone home explosion Neighboring Family Files Lawsuit After Fatal Gas Explosion

(credit: CBS)

The lawsuit was filed on Monday by Jeffrey and Karla Baum. The homeowners have three children and are seeking damages from builders, developers as well as the natural gas producers and controllers of the well. That includes Andarko, the company that owns the well, as well as Noble Energy which owned the well before Andarko.

firestone 1 Neighboring Family Files Lawsuit After Fatal Gas Explosion

(credit: CBS)

The family says those companies failed to make sure the well was safe after it was abandoned.

Since the explosion, they say they have suffered mental anguish, severe anxiety, post traumatic stress and damages to personal and real estate property.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch