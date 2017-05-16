Rockies’ Bettis Finishes Last Round Of Chemo For Testicular Cancer

DENVER (AP) – Colorado Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis says he has finished his last round of chemotherapy two months after doctors discovered his testicular cancer had spread.

Bettis posted a photo Tuesday on his Instagram account of his new daughter sitting on his lap and his wife standing nearby.

Bettis wrote: “Just got done with my last day of chemo!! My family and I want to say thank you for all the support and prayers! We’re eternally grateful for y’all. We are excited to move forward and start the process of getting back.”

The 28-year-old Bettis had surgery in November to remove the cancer, but it returned and he was forced to leave the team in March for chemotherapy. There’s no timetable for his return to the NL West-leading Rockies.

