Rockies’ Bettis Finishes Last Round Of Chemo For Testicular Cancer

May 16, 2017 3:55 PM
Filed Under: Chad Bettis, Chemotherapy, Colorado Rockies, Testicular Cancer

DENVER (AP) – Colorado Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis says he has finished his last round of chemotherapy two months after doctors discovered his testicular cancer had spread.

gettyimages 644323316 Rockies Bettis Finishes Last Round Of Chemo For Testicular Cancer

Chad Bettis of the Colorado Rockies poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 23, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (credit: Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Bettis posted a photo Tuesday on his Instagram account of his new daughter sitting on his lap and his wife standing nearby.

Bettis wrote: “Just got done with my last day of chemo!! My family and I want to say thank you for all the support and prayers! We’re eternally grateful for y’all. We are excited to move forward and start the process of getting back.”

The 28-year-old Bettis had surgery in November to remove the cancer, but it returned and he was forced to leave the team in March for chemotherapy. There’s no timetable for his return to the NL West-leading Rockies.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

