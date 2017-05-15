Student Arrested After Social Media Threat

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– A student believed to be responsible for a social media threat involving Wheat Ridge High School was taken into custody early Monday morning.
The threat went out over the weekend.
Jeffco Schools composed a letter to parents informing them of the threat. The Wheat Ridge Police spokeswoman told CBS4 they believe the threat has been resolved.
Additional officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were at the school on Monday as a precaution.
The specific possible charges the student may be facing have not been released.
Investigators have not released the details of the threat or which social media account it appeared on.