COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Nuggets player and coach Bill Hanzlik. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Student Arrested After Social Media Threat

May 15, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: Jeffco Schools, Jefferson County, Wheat Ridge, Wheat Ridge High School

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– A student believed to be responsible for a social media threat involving Wheat Ridge High School was taken into custody early Monday morning.

The threat went out over the weekend.

Jeffco Schools composed a letter to parents informing them of the threat. The Wheat Ridge Police spokeswoman told CBS4 they believe the threat has been resolved.

wheat ridge Student Arrested After Social Media Threat

Copter4 flew over Wheat Ridge High School (credit: CBS)

Additional officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were at the school on Monday as a precaution.

The specific possible charges the student may be facing have not been released.

Investigators have not released the details of the threat or which social media account it appeared on.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch