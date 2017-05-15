Latest Forecast: Storm Originating In Alaska On The Way To Colorado

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver and the Front Range will enjoy more summer-like weather on Monday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. A mix of sun and clouds will be overhead throughout the day with a near zero chance for rain at lower elevations. The higher foothills and mountains could experience a late day gusty thunderstorm. There would be more wind that rain.

It will also be a bit breezy along the urban corridor with southerly winds gusting over 25 mph Monday afternoon and evening.

The big weather story for this week is what happens Thursday when a storm originating in Alaska reaches Colorado. High temperatures will be at least 35 degrees colder than Monday and most lower elevations in Colorado including the metro area will see some cold rain.

The storm will have an even bigger impact on the mountains where heavy snow will be possible at times from Wednesday night through Thursday night. As of early Monday morning the snow level appears to be around 7,000 feet but the exact track of the storm will determine just how low the snow falls. There are some computer models that bring the snow into Denver but we’re somewhat skeptical. Cold rain seems more reasonable in Denver at this time. We’ll keep you posted!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.