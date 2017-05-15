COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Nuggets player and coach Bill Hanzlik. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

ESPN’s Shelley Smith Having Tests After Scare At Warriors

May 15, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: ESPN, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, Shelley Smith

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — ESPN reporter Shelley Smith said Sunday night she was doing well and undergoing tests at an East Bay hospital for stroke symptoms after a scare in the Golden State locker room following the Warriors’ 113-111 victory over San Antonio in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Smith shared details with The Associated Press via text message and reported “I’m good” after the ordeal, which she said was being evaluated as a possible stroke. Fortunately, a Golden State team doctor was nearby and Smith was immediately moved to the training room to be attended to by the medical staff. She was then taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

Smith — a regular at Golden State playoff games and practices in recent seasons — shared a photo of herself smiling via social media saying: “I’m good!!! Waiting for test results! Thankyou everyone!!”

Dan Martinez, the Warriors’ public relations director, posted on Twitter crediting the fast-acting staff around during the frightening moment. “Thankful to work around such talented & caring people,” he wrote.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Daily News featured breast cancer survivor Smith in an uplifting Mother’s Day story.

