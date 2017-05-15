1 Dead, Another Injured After House Party Turns Violent

By Andrea Flores

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – One man is dead and another injured after a fight turned deadly in Aurora over the weekend.

Officers responded at 1:13 a.m. Sunday to the 16100 block of East Brunswick Drive on a report of a fight at a house party.

Fernando Rivera says his best friend, 20-year-old Hector Herrera, was killed in the fight.

“I guess he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Rivera said. “Hector was just the most, awesome, hard-working, lovable person I’ve ever met.”

Rivera says Herrera was stabbed to death while trying to help his friend, who was hosting the party.

“There were a lot of people showing up that they didn’t know, so they started kicking all the random people out,” Rivera told CBS4’s Andrea Flores.

Cellphone video obtained CBS4 shows the argument. Within seconds, Rivera says his best friend and another man were stabbed by strangers.

“Alcohol, smoking, staying up late, this is kind of what you run into, random people wanting to pick random fights for random reasons,” said Rivera.

Now, Rivera hopes whoever is responsible for the stabbings comes forward.

“They thought violence was the answer,” Rivera said. “It clearly wasn’t.”

The second victim is expected to survive.

Hector’s family has set up a GoFundMe page.

