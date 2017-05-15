Rivers & Streams About To Peak: ‘It Only Takes One Small Mistake’

By Matt Kroschel

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Spring runoff in rivers and streams in Colorado will peak in the next several weeks and lots of people are out boating, but many are not doing it safely.

There was a very close call on the Eagle River Saturday left four people, three not wearing life vests at the time, stuck in the middle of the river after the raft they were in wrapped around a rock.

Swift water rescue crews were called in and they safely got the victims from the river and back on dry land.

Similar reports of people not wearing protective vests or helmets has rescue crews worried that something very tragic will happen.

@EagleRiverFire, Vail Mountain Rescue, and @EagleCountySO deputies on scene of a river rescue in Edwards, CO. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/XqZIg3kS3v — Eagle County Sheriff (@EagleCountySO) May 13, 2017

Crews are asking people to wear safety gear anytime they are on or along the banks of the river or streams.

“It only takes one small mistake to end in a very horrible situation,” Jeremy Antemesaris with Lake Dillion Fire and Rescue said.

