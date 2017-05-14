Masked Gunmen Storm Popular Mexican Restaurant

By Andrea Flores

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The owner and founder of Santiago’s is offering a reward after two armed robbers broke into the popular Mexican restaurant in Brighton.

The crime happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, shortly after the restaurant near East Bridge Street and South 11th Avenue had closed for the night.

“They’ve traumatized people,” said Carmen Morales, the owner and founder of the Colorado franchise. “They got one of the workers that was leaving through the back door, and they pushed her back in, grabbed her by the blouse, and shouted out, ‘Everyone on the floor.'”

The armed robbers were caught on surveillance video getting away with cash.

The first suspect is described as being approximately 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6, weighing about 180 pounds, and was wearing black gloves, dark pants, a dark blue hoodie-style sweatshirt with the hood drawn around his face, a black ski mask, and gray shoes with two white stripes.

The second suspect is described as being approximately 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-4, weighing about 110 pounds, and was wearing black gloves, dark blue pants, a black hoodie-style sweatshirt with the hood drawn around his face, and a Guy Fawkes’ mask similar to those associated with the internet group “Anonymous” and seen in the movie “’V’ for Vendetta.”

Morales is now offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information. She says it’s not about the money; she’s taking a stand for her faithful employees.

“It was sad to see what they were going through,” Morales said. “They don’t deserve that.”

Morales hopes flyers posted around her restaurant, and across town, will help police officers catch the crooks.

“The persons who robbed Santiago’s are very dangerous and we don’t need them in our communities,” Morales said. “If we all work together, it’ll be solved. I really believe that.”

Anyone with information they believe might help identify the suspects in the case should call Detective Rudy Underwood at (720) 685-7336.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.