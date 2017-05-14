Latest Forecast: Mother’s Day Beauty

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – A very weak and dry cold front pushed through the state early on Sunday. This will shave about 5 to 8 degrees off of the afternoon highs across the state. That will still leave temperatures above normal for this time of year. The normal or average high in Denver for this date is 70 degrees.

There is a very small chance for a few high based gusty, thunderstorms over some of the Front Range Foothills and northeastern Colorado Sunday afternoon. However, most of these will be more wind producers than rain makers.

There is a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger over parts of the western slope from from Grand Junction down through Durango. This warning is from noon through 7pm Sunday. Sustained winds could range from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Relative humidity levels will be dry. Ranging from around 10 to 15 percent.

The week ahead will have a few ups and downs in the weather pattern. Monday will be mostly sunny , warmer and windy across the eastern plains. By Monday afternoon there is another shot for a few high based , gusty, thunderstorms to develop.

By Tuesday a little better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms develops. Then Wednesday should be dry with more late day storms on Thursday.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.