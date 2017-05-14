Domestic Violence Suspect On The Run, Sought By Police

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 32-year-old man released from jail following his arrest on domestic violence charges has violated the terms of his bond and is at large, according to police.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is now asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Thomas Benjamin Armijo was awaiting trial on charges of domestic violence assault and violation of a protection order, according to an ACSO press release.

He is also wanted for similar charges out of Denver, according to the same release.

The release reads, “The Sheriff’s Office received a notification that Thomas Benjamin Armijo had removed his ankle monitor (GPS) that he was wearing as a condition of bond and a part of the supervised release program.”

Armijo is described as a 5-foot-8, 170-pound, hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes, and prominent tattoos on his neck. His last known location was Thornton.

Warrants for his arrest have been issued.

Citizens are asked to call 9-1-1 or contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 303-288-1535 if they see someone matching Armijo’s description and photo.