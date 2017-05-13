Police Arrest Suspect In Colorado Springs Double Murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Eleven hours after finding a deceased male and female inside a home, Colorado Springs police say they have arrested the suspect in their deaths.
Nineteen-year-old Elijah Phillips is now in police custody.
According to a news release, officers responded to a home in the 2500 block of Balboat Street at 12:41 a.m. Saturday morning. The two bodies were discovered inside.
Detectives identified Phillips as the suspect.
Phillips, according to the release, was last seen driving a stolen car. There is no confirmation at this time whether that car belonged to either of the victims, or if he was driving it at the time of his arrest.
Also, authorities have not yet identified the victims, a motive for the killings, or whether Phillips was an acquaintance of the victims.