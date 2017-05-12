COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Prostitution And Privacy, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

‘Wee Cottages’ Try To Loosen Tight Real Estate Market

May 12, 2017 9:39 PM
Filed Under: Centerra, Loveland, Wee Cottages

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– A developer has a new concept as real estate prices continue to skyrocket along the Front Range. This week, the first buyer moved into what’s called a “Wee Cottage.”

The development is located in the Centerra neighborhood of Loveland near Interstate 25 and Highway 34.

co wee homes 6vo frame 74 Wee Cottages Try To Loosen Tight Real Estate Market

(credit: CBS)

The cottages are a little bit bigger than tiny homes, averaging about 1,000 square feet.

Prices start in the mid-$200s.

co wee homes 6vo frame 194 Wee Cottages Try To Loosen Tight Real Estate Market

(credit: CBS)

Taylore Anderson said she likes the idea of a tiny home but found the Wee Cottage is better suited for her.

“For me, this is definitely more of a realistic concept as far as my lifestyle. And it’s just me and two chihuahuas, so this is the perfect amount of space,” said Wee Cottage owner Taylore Anderson.

co wee homes 6vo frame 284 Wee Cottages Try To Loosen Tight Real Estate Market

(credit: CBS)

Developer Boulder Creek plans to build Wee Cottages in Longmont and Denver this year as well.

co wee homes 6vo frame 824 Wee Cottages Try To Loosen Tight Real Estate Market

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch