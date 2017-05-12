‘Wee Cottages’ Try To Loosen Tight Real Estate Market

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– A developer has a new concept as real estate prices continue to skyrocket along the Front Range. This week, the first buyer moved into what’s called a “Wee Cottage.”
The development is located in the Centerra neighborhood of Loveland near Interstate 25 and Highway 34.
The cottages are a little bit bigger than tiny homes, averaging about 1,000 square feet.
Prices start in the mid-$200s.
Taylore Anderson said she likes the idea of a tiny home but found the Wee Cottage is better suited for her.
“For me, this is definitely more of a realistic concept as far as my lifestyle. And it’s just me and two chihuahuas, so this is the perfect amount of space,” said Wee Cottage owner Taylore Anderson.
Developer Boulder Creek plans to build Wee Cottages in Longmont and Denver this year as well.